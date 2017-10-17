BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Q Technology Group Co Ltd
* Unit KUNSHAN Q Technology entered into investment agreement with management committee of Kunshan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Park
* Consideration for acquiring industrial land use rights, if granted by kunshan management committee, is expected to be RMB33.6 million
* Unit to increase its investment in Kunshan Hi-Tech Park by way of increase of registered capital of us$100 million in Kunshan QT China
* As part of arrangement Kunshan QT China applies Kunshan management committee for grant of land use right of parcel of industrial land