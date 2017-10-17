FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 17, 2017 / 10:43 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Q Technology announces investment agreement with Kunshan management committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Q Technology Group Co Ltd

* Unit ‍KUNSHAN Q Technology entered into investment agreement with management committee of Kunshan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Park​

* Consideration for acquiring industrial land use rights, if granted by kunshan management committee, is expected to be RMB33.6 million

* Unit to increase its investment in Kunshan Hi-Tech Park by way of increase of registered capital of us$100 million in Kunshan QT China​

* As part of arrangement Kunshan QT China applies Kunshan management committee for grant of land use right of parcel of industrial land​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.