April 9 (Reuters) - Q Technology (Group) Co Ltd:

* MARCH TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF CAMERA MODULES NOTE 17.6 MILLION UNITS, UP 50.2 PERCENT

* MARCH TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF CAMERA MODULES 17.6 MILLION UNITS, UP 50.2 PERCENT