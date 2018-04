April 17 (Reuters) - Komplett Bank ASA:

* GUIDING FOR 2018 UNDERLYING VOLUME GROWTH MAINTAINED

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 208 MILLION VERSUS NOK 136 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN Q1 2018 WAS NOK 96.4 MILLION COMPARED TO NOK 98.5 MILLION LAST QUARTER

* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 46.6 MILLION VERSUS NOK 32.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT NOK 71.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 52.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)