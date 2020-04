BRIEF-Q1 Oriola Net Sales at EUR 459.8 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - Oriola Oyj:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 459.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 397.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 6.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORIOLA - COVID-19 PANDEMIC CAUSED A PEAK IN DEMAND FOR PHARMACEUTICALS AND RAPIDLY CHANGED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT.

* ORIOLA - 2020 ADJUSTED EBIT ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM 2019 LEVEL.

* ORIOLA - RESTRICTIONS ON CITIZENS' MOBILITY, AND BURDEN ON PUBLIC HEALTHCARE CAPACITY CAUSED BY PANDEMIC INEVITABLY ALSO IMPACT ORIOLA'S BUSINESS.