FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Q2 net loss per common share $0.19
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Q2 net loss per common share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $47.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.2 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 total revenue of $193.8 to $195.0 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 2017 total revenue of $49.8 to $50.2 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA of positive $2.2 million to $2.6 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of positive $7.8 million to $8.8 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc - GAAP net loss for Q2 of $7.8 million, which compares to a gaap net loss of $9.7 million for q2 of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $47.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $194.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc qtrly net loss per common share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.