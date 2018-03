BRIEF-Qad Q4 Loss Per Class A Share $0.28​

March 21 (Reuters) - Qad Inc:

* QAD REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $80.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $78.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28​

* SEES Q1 2019 ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $80 MILLION, INCLUDING $20.5 TO $21 MILLION OF SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE​

* QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2019 Q1 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF BREAKEVEN​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2019 Q1 NON-GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF BREAKEVEN TO $3 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2019 FULL YEAR NON-GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $11 TO $15 MILLION​