March 18 (Reuters) - QAD Inc:

* QAD REPORTS FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $78.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $78.7 MILLION

* GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COVID-19, CO IS NOT PROVIDING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* FOR FISCAL 2021 Q1, CO EXPECTS SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF $31 MILLION & MAINTENANCE REVENUE OF $27 MILLION

* QTRLY INCOME PER CLASS A SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $78.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA