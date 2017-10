Aug 2 (Reuters) - QALAA HOLDINGS

* SAYS COURTS IN KENYA FAVOUR CO‘S RIFT VALLEY RAILWAY CONCESSION TERMINATION

* SAYS TO TRANSFER CONCESSION RIGHTS, ASSETS, EMPLOYEES TO KENYA REAILWAYS WITHIN 30 DAYS

* ENTIRE INVESTMENT VALUE IN RIFT VALLEY RAILWAY IS ALREADY AMORTIZED, CONCESSION TRANSFER WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON CO'S CONSOL RESUTLS Source: (bit.ly/2uiB7mr)