BRIEF-Qantas Airways Says Qantas & Jetstar Will Restart Flying To All Pre-COVID Destinations In NZ

April 6 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS AND JETSTAR WILL RESTART FLYING TO ALL PRE-COVID DESTINATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND WHEN TWO-WAY TRANS-TASMAN BUBBLE OPENS

* FROM 19 APRIL, QANTAS AND JETSTAR WILL INITIALLY OPERATE UP TO 122 RETURN FLIGHTS PER WEEK ACROSS TASMAN ON 15 ROUTES

* WILL ALSO LAUNCH TWO NEW ROUTES DIRECT FROM AUCKLAND TO CAIRNS AND THE GOLD COAST

* FLIGHTS ANNOUNCED WILL SEE PRE-COVID CAPACITY ON TRANS-TASMAN INCREASE TO 83%

* QANTAS AND JETSTAR WILL LOOK TO GROW CAPACITY AND NUMBER OF ROUTES AS MARKET RECOVERS

* WILL LOOK TO ADD MORE FLIGHTS ON CAIRNS-AUCKLAND ROUTE BEYOND LATE JULY IF THERE IS DEMAND

* WILL INITIALLY OPERATE A MIX OF BOEING 737S AS WELL AS WIDE-BODY AIRBUS A330 Source text here Further company coverage: