Dec 1 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* CO AND JETSTAR TO OPERATE MORE THAN 65 ADDITIONAL RETURN FLIGHTS FROM PERTH TO MELBOURNE AND SYDNEY EACH WEEK

* EXTRA FLIGHTS COMMENCE FROM 14 DEC

* BOTH AIRLINES WILL LOOK TO ADD FURTHER FLIGHTS FROM 8 DECEMBER Source text bit.ly/2JtzkIy Further company coverage: