BRIEF-Qantas CEO Says 20% Of Normal Domestic Capacity Is Minimum Airline Will Operate Going Forward

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS 20% OF NORMAL DOMESTIC CAPACITY IS MINIMUM AIRLINE WILL OPERATE GOING FORWARD

* QANTAS CEO SAYS ALL ROUTES IT IS OPERATING ARE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE

* JETSTAR CEO SAYS REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETRE A LITTLE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR DUE TO CHANGED ROUTE NETWORK

* QANTAS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN RETAIN JETSTAR’S COST ADVANTAGE AND QANTAS’ MARGIN ADVANTAGE OVER VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

* QANTAS CFO SAYS MADE SMALL PAYMENT IN JULY TO BOEING AS PART OF DEFERRING DELIVERY OF 3 787-9 PLANES

* QANTAS CFO SAYS FUEL HEDGING THROUGH DECEMBER ASSUMES WILL KEEP FLYING AROUND CURRENT LEVELS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)