Dec 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS COVID-19 VACCINES TO BE REQUIRED ON ALL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS IN FUTURE WITH POSSIBLE EXCEPTION OF NEW ZEALAND

* QANTAS CEO SAYS POTENTIAL FOR VACCINES TO BE ROLLED OUT BEFORE INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BUBBLES AGREED IS 'REAL AT THIS STAGE' (Reporting by Jamie Freed)