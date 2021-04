April 15 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR FLIGHTS TO NEW ZEALAND FROM AUSTRALIA “WAY AHEAD” OF TWO YEARS AGO AS TRAVEL BUBBLE OPENS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS DEMAND FROM NEW ZEALANDERS FLYING TO AUSTRALIA IS LOWER

* QANTAS CEO SAYS 90% OF ITS FLEET HAS BEEN REACTIVATED Further company coverage: