June 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIZEABLE INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS UNTIL AT LEAST JULY NEXT YEAR (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘INTERNATIONAL’)

* QANTAS CEO SAYS EQUITY RAISED SUFFICIENT FOR AIRLINE TO GET THROUGH AT LEAST FY22

* QANTAS CEO SAYS PARKING A380S FOR AT LEAST 3 YEARS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO SPEND A$600 MILLION ON REDUNDANCY PAYOUTS TO STAFF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)