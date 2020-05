BRIEF-Qantas CEO Says Have Ample Liquidity, Does Not See Need To Raise Equity

May 5 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS OPENING AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND TRAVEL WOULD BE POSITIVE, POTENTIAL MODEL FOR OTHER PHASED MARKET OPENINGS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS HAVE AMPLE LIQUIDITY, DOES NOT SEE NEED TO RAISE EQUITY

* QANTAS CEO SAYS JETSTAR OFFSHOOTS IN JAPAN, SINGAPORE AND NEW ZEALAND REMAIN CORE ASSETS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS IN TALKS WITH JETSTAR PACIFIC CO-OWNER VIETNAM AIRLINES ABOUT FUTURE OF VENTURE, NO CONCLUSION YET

* QANTAS CEO SAYS WELL-PLACED TO PICK UP MORE DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL MARKET SHARE AS CRISIS ABATES

* QANTAS CEO SAYS NO LONGER PLANS TO ORDER THIS YEAR PLANES CAPABLE OF SYDNEY-LONDON FLIGHTS

* QANTAS CEO SAYS UNSURE IF WILL BRING BACK ALL 12 GROUNDED A380S WHEN DEMAND RETURNS, DEPENDS ON RECOVERY SCENARIO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jamie Freed)