May 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS IF AUSTRALIA’S DOMESTIC BORDER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED COULD RETURN TO 40-50% OF DOMESTIC CAPACITY IN JULY, RAMP UP FROM THERE

* QANTAS CEO SAYS WILL OFFER 'VERY LOW AIRFARES' TO STIMULATE DOMESTIC TRAVEL DEMAND