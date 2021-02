BRIEF-Qantas CEO Says International Division Only Burning A$5 Million Cash A Week Now Due To High Freight Rates

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS CEO SAYS INTERNATIONAL DIVISION ONLY BURNING A$5 MILLION CASH A WEEK NOW DUE TO HIGH FREIGHT RATES

* QANTAS CFO SAYS ITS 12 AIRBUS A380S HAVE WRITTEN-DOWN VALUE OF A$490 MILLION

* QANTAS CFO SAYS COMPANY STILL LOOKING TO LAUNCH TENDER PROCESS FOR DOMESTIC FLEET RENEWAL LATER THIS YEAR

* QANTAS CEO SAYS COMPANY ONLY PLANNING FOR 40% OF PRE-COVID INTERNATIONAL CAPACITY TO RETURN IN FY22