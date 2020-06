June 1 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* CONTINUES TO COOPERATE WITH PROBE INTO ITS MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN ALLIANCE AVIATION

* REJECTS SUGGESTION THAT 19.9% SHARE HAS ANY IMPACT ON COMPETITION

* ACKNOWLEDGES IMPORTANCE OF STRONG COMPETITION

* HAS NOT SOUGHT BOARD REPRESENTATION AND HAS HAD NO INFLUENCE ON MANAGEMENT OF ALLIANCE AVIATION Further company coverage: