BRIEF-Qantas Group Spokesperson Says Qantas & Jetstar Further Cut Domestic Flights

April 9 (Reuters) - Qantas Group Spokesperson:

* QANTAS GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS ACROSS QANTAS & JETSTAR, FURTHER CUT DOMESTIC FLIGHTS BECAUSE OF VARIOUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS & THEIR IMPACT ON DEMAND

* QANTAS GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS FREQUENCY OF FLIGHTS IS WELL BELOW REDUCED LEVELS THEY HAD EVEN FEW WEEKS AGO

* QANTAS GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ABOUT OPERATING A MINIMUM DOMESTIC & REGIONAL NETWORK FOR ESSENTIAL TRAVEL AMID CRISIS

* QANTAS SPOKESPERSON SAYS CONTINUE TO OPERATE FLIGHTS FOR RESOURCES SECTOR WITHIN WESTERN AUSTRALIA AND QUEENSLAND

* QANTAS GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS FOR TIME BEING, STILL FLYING TO EVERY CAPITAL CITY & OVER 25 REGIONAL DESTINATIONS

* QANTAS GROUP SPOKESPERSON SAYS MAINTAINING KEY FREIGHT LINKS WITH FLEET OF FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT