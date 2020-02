BRIEF-Qantas Says Jetstar Will Cut Its Capacity To Asia By 14% Until At Least End Of May

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS TO FLIGHTS ACROSS ASIA IN RESPONSE TO A DROP IN DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* JETSTAR GROUP WILL CUT ITS CAPACITY TO ASIA BY 14 PER CENT UNTIL AT LEAST END OF MAY

* REDUCTIONS OF AROUND 5 PER CENT WILL BE MADE TO QANTAS AND JETSTAR’S FLYING BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND.

* QANTAS AND JETSTAR WILL REDUCE TOTAL DOMESTIC CAPACITY BY 2.3% FOR SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO BETTER MATCH DEMAND

* REDUCTIONS OF AROUND 2 PER CENT OF TOTAL GROUP DOMESTIC AUSTRALIAN FLYING IN SECOND HALF ARE BEING MADE TO REFLECT MARKET DEMAND

* LOOKING AT TRANSFERRING AN A320 AIRCRAFT FROM JETSTAR TO QANTASLINK TO MEET INCREASED DEMAND FROM RESOURCES SECTOR IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* TO AVOID JOB LOSSES WILL BE USING LEAVE BALANCES ACROSS WORKFORCE OF 30,000 AND FREEZING RECRUITMENT

* QANTAS INTERNATIONAL TO CUT 16% OF ASIA CAPACITY UNTIL AT LEAST END OF MAY, IMPACTING FLIGHTS FROM AUSTRALIA TO MAINLAND CHINA, HK & SINGAPORE

* OTHER KEY ROUTES, LIKE US AND UK, HAVEN’T BEEN IMPACTED FROM CORONAVIRUS

* SEEING SOME SECONDARY IMPACTS FROM CORONAVIRUS WITH WEAKER DEMAND ON HK, SINGAPORE AND TO A LESSER EXTENT JAPAN

* WILL LAUNCH A DOUBLE STATUS CREDITS OFFER FOR ALL FARES BOOKED BETWEEN 20-25 FEB ON ALL QANTAS OPERATED FLIGHTS

* "CAPACITY WE'RE TAKING OUT EQUAL TO GROUNDING 18 AIRCRAFT ACROSS QANTAS & JETSTAR UNTIL END OF MAY, WHICH IMPACTS ABOUT 700 FULL TIME ROLES"