BRIEF-Qantas Says Qantas & Jetstar Increase Domestic Flying As Restrictions Ease

June 4 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd:

* QANTAS AND JETSTAR INCREASE DOMESTIC FLYING AS RESTRICTIONS EASE

* CO AND JETSTAR TO INCREASE DOMESTIC & REGIONAL FLYING FOR JUNE & JULY

* ADDITIONAL SERVICES WILL SEE CAPACITY INCREASE FROM 5% OF PRE-CORONAVIRUS LEVELS, TO 15% BY END OF JUNE

* ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS WILL LIKELY OPERATE DURING JULY DEPENDING ON TRAVEL DEMAND & FURTHER RELAXATION OF STATE BORDERS

* SEES ABILITY TO INCREASE TO UP TO 40% OF GROUP'S PRE-CRISIS DOMESTIC CAPACITY BY END OF JULY