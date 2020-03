BRIEF-Qatar Airways Expands Flights to Australia to Help Get People Home

March 26 (Reuters) - QATAR AIRWAYS:

* IS EXPANDING OPERATIONS TO AUSTRALIA TO HELP GET PEOPLE HOME

* WILL ADD AN ADDITIONAL 28 FREQUENCIES (APPROXIMATELY 48,000 EXTRA SEATS) TO THE MAIN GATEWAYS OF SYDNEY, MELBOURNE, PERTH AND BRISBANE

* WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE TO BRISBANE (BOEING 777-300ER)

* THIS WILL BE THE FIRST TIME QATAR AIRWAYS HAS OPERATED SERVICES TO BRISBANE

* WILL OPERATE DOUBLE DAILY SERVICE TO PERTH (AIRBUS A380 AND BOEING 777-300ER

* WILL OPERATE DOUBLE DAILY SERVICE TO MELBOURNE (AIRBUS A350-1000 AND BOEING 777-300ER)

* WILL OPERATE TRIPLE DAILY SERVICE TO SYDNEY (MIX OF AIRBUS A350-1000 AND BOEING 777-300ER)