June 22 (Reuters) - QATAR AIRWAYS:

* QATAR AIRWAYS GLOBAL NETWORK INCREASES TO MORE THAN 270 WEEKLY FLIGHTS TO OVER 45 DESTINATIONS -STATEMENT

* AIRLINE RESUMED FLIGHTS TO BUDAPEST, DAR ES SALAAM, DHAKA, ISTANBUL AND NEW YORK DURING THE PAST WEEK

* DEMAND SEES CARRIER ALSO INCREASE FREQUENCIES TO ATHENS, DUBLIN, DALLAS-FORT WORTH, ISLAMABAD, JAKARTA, KARACHI, LAHORE, MILAN, ROME AND SINGAPORE