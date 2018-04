April 11 (Reuters) - JetSuite Inc:

* JETSUITE INC, A U.S. PRIVATE AVIATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THAT QATAR AIRWAYS HAS TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE IN JETSUITE INC AND INDIRECTLY IN JETSUITEX INC

* JETSUITE SAYS QATAR AIRWAYS JOINS JETBLUE AIRWAYS, WHICH WILL BE INCREASING ITS INVESTMENT, & OTHER PRIVATE INVESTORS AS STAKEHOLDERS IN CO & JETSUITEX