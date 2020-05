May 6 (Reuters) - QATAR AIRWAYS:

* ANNOUNCES PHASED REBUILDING OF NETWORK TO AN INITIAL 52 DESTINATIONS BY END OF MAY

* ANNOUNCES PHASED REBUILDING OF NETWORK TO AN INITIAL 80 IN JUNE

* WILL GRADUALLY REINSTATE SUSPENDED DESTINATIONS AND ADDITIONAL FREQUENCIES IN LINE WITH EXPECTED RELAXATION OF ENTRY RESTRICTIONS Source:(bit.ly/2WBgd1Q)