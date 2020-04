BRIEF-Qatar Airways Will Suspend Flights To New York JFK From 1 April, Madrid From 4 April, Barcelona From 5 April

April 1 (Reuters) - QATAR AIRWAYS:

* TAKING FIRM STEPS TO RESPOND TO COVID-19

* MEASURES INCLUDE AMENDMENTS TO FLIGHT SCHEDULE, WORKING WITH GOVERNMENTS TO TAKE PEOPLE HOME, AND POLICIES TO ENSURE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF STAFF

* QATAR AIRWAYS CARGO IS PROVIDING A LIFELINE TO ENSURE SUPPLIES OF FRESH PRODUCE AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD

* ACQUIRED 500,000 COVID-19 TEST KITS TO CONTRIBUTE TO STATE OF QATAR’S RELIEF EFFORTS

* AIRLINE WILL PLACE A TEMPORARY HOLD ON FLIGHTS TO JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (JFK) FROM 1 APRIL 2020,

* AIRLINE WILL PLACE A TEMPORARY HOLD ON FLIGHTS TO MADRID BARAJAS AIRPORT (MAD) FROM 4 APRIL, BARCELONA EL PRAT AIRPORT (BCN) FROM 5 APRIL

* THERE HAS BEEN A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF 40% OF STAFF WORKING ONSITE AT DOHA’S HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* REDUCED STAFF ARE EITHER WORKING FROM HOME, OR TAKING PAID OR UNPAID LEAVE Source:(bit.ly/3aAnTY7)