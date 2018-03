March 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES SUBSIDIARY, TAPESTRY SOLUTIONS, TO MODERNIZE ITS LOGISTICS AND BUSINESS SYSTEMS

* BOEING - ‍WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT​

* BOEING - THROUGH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: