March 26 (Reuters) - QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE CO:

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF MOU BETWEEN WORLD TRADE CENTER–QATAR AND CHINA CHAMBER OF INTERNATIONAL COMMERCE (CCOIC)

* SAYS MOU AIMS CREATING TRADE AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR BOTH PARTIES AT NATIONAL AND REGIONAL LEVELS Source: (bit.ly/2Gn6zdc) Further company coverage: