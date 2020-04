April 29 (Reuters) - QATAR INSURANCE GROUP:

* INTENDS TO ISSUE PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED TIER 2 QUALIFYING CAPITAL NOTES UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $300 MILLION

* THE NOTES WILL BE PERPETUAL IN NATURE

* THE NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS TIER 2 CAPITAL UNDER QATAR CENTRAL BANK REGULATIONS FOR CALCULATION OF SOLVENCY RATIOS OF INSURANCE COMPANIES