* BOARD APPROVES TO TRANSFER Q LIFE AND MEDICAL INSURANCE COMPANY (QLM) TO MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND COMMERCE

* ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF QLM WILL BE TRASNFERRED TO A NEW COMPANY

* BOARD APPROVES OFFER FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN QIC CAPITAL TO LIQUIDATE THEIR SHARES WHICH WOULD BE SWAPPED WITH NEWLY-ISSUED SHARES IN QATAR INSURANCE