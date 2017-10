Oct 15 (Reuters) - QATAR INSURANCE CO

* UNIT OMAN QATAR INSURANCE ‍​ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF IPO OF 25 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OR 25 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES AT 160 BAIZAS PER OFFER SHARE

* SAYS 4 MILLION RIALS OFFERING OF OMAN QATAR INSURANCE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED FROM RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* SAYS OMAN QATAR INSURANCE'S SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING ON MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET ON OCT 19, 2017