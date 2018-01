Jan 24 (Reuters) - QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK :

* FY NET PROFIT 832.2 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 784.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD RECOMMENDS CASH DIVIDEND OF 4 RIYALS PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 32.50 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 27.23 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 32.48 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 26.64 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2DzLUlt) Further company coverage: