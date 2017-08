June 7 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority:

* Qatar Investment Authority responds to Wall Street Journal article on Russia buying back Rosneft shares

* Qatar Investment Authority says "Glencore and QIA informed WSJ that allegation of a buy back arrangement was untrue"

* Qatar Investment Authority says under contractual arrangements, there is no right of Rosneft or Russian government to buy back Rosneft shares