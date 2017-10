Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co

* Qatar Investment Authority​ reports sale of 4.4 million shares of Tiffany & Co’s common stock on Sept 13 at $94.16 per share - SEC filing

* Qatar Investment Authority held about 11.8 million shares of Tiffany & Co's common stock at end of the transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2h5dlFQ) Further company coverage: