Jan 11 (Reuters) - QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF US DOLLAR 720 MILLION FORMOSA BOND ISSUANCE UNDER EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE (EMTN) PROGRAMME‍​

* UNDER THIS PROGRAMME, $720 MILLION TRANCHE WAS ISSUED WITH A MATURITY OF 30 YEARS CALLABLE EVERY 5 YEARS