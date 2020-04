BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Reports Q1 Net Profit Of 3.6 Bln Riyals

April 12 (Reuters) - QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.6 BILLION RIYALS

* AS AT END-MARCH, LOANS AND ADVANCES GREW BY 13% TO REACH QAR 708 BILLION

* DURING Q1 QNB GROUP INCREASED ITS LOAN LOSS PROVISIONING BY QAR 272 MILLION

* INCREASED IN LOAN LOSS PROVISIONING AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE IN LIGHT OF RECENT TURMOIL DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AS AT END-MARCH, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS INCREASED BY 11% TO REACH QAR 706 BILLION

* GROUP OPTED TO BUILD MORE LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS DURING Q1 OF 2020 AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* Q1 RESULTS WERE NOT MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY SUDDEN ONSET OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Further company coverage: