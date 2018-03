March 19 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank Qpsc:

* QATAR NATIONAL BANK - QNB BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO INCREASE SINGLE OWNERSHIP LIMIT

* QATAR NATIONAL BANK - EXCEPT QIA, GENERAL RETIREMENT, SOCIAL INSURANCE AUTHORITY, NO PERSON TO OWN MORE THAN 5 PERCENT OF CO’S SHARES OTHER THAN BY WAY OF INHERITANCE OR TESTAMENT Further company coverage: