April 8 (Reuters) -

* QATAR’S CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS VIA TWEET THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH IBG TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* QATAR CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS IN TWEET THE CONTRACT WITH IBG WILL MEET ALL REQUIREMENTS TO HOST WORLD CUP 2022 (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Jan Harvey)