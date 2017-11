Nov 2 (Reuters) - En+ Group Plc (IPO-ENG.L)

* QATARI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY BID FOR AROUND $300 MILLION IN EN+ IPO – SOURCES

* U.S. CAPITAL GROUP BID FOR $125 MILLION IN EN+ IPO – SOURCES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Dasha Afanasieva)