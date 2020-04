BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Falls

April 21 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 402.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 439.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-MARCH, CUSTOMER LOANS AND ADVANCES OF QAR 88.8 BILLION, UP BY 3.2%

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT OF QAR 730 MILLION, UP BY 17.5%

* GROUP’S CUSTOMER DEPOSITS DECREASED BY 5.7% TO QAR 77.4 BILLION IN Q1 2020

* WE HAVE ADDED IMPACTS OF COVID-19 INTO OUR RISK MODELS AND HAVE FACTORED THIS INTO OUR PROVISIONING - CEO

* “MARKET SELL OFF IN WAKE OF COVID-19 RESULTED IN MARK TO MARKET IMPACTS IN OUR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO” CEO

* MARKET SELL OFF IN WAKE OF COVID-19 CAUSED A 69% REDUCTION IN TOTAL FEE AND OTHER INCOME DURING PERIOD TO QAR 98 MILLION

* THOUGH FULL EXTENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT WILL BE SEEN AS EVENTS UNFOLD IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: