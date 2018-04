BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Q1 Profit Rises

April 17 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 405 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 91 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 659 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 599 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-MARCH, CUSTOMER LOANS AND ADVANCES 92.7 BILLION RIYALS, UP BY 13 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS 79.3 BILLION RIYALS, UP BY 10.3 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES DOWN 12.4 PERCENT TO 311 MILLION RIYALS FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2018