BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Shareholders Approve GMTN Programme

March 22 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK PSQC:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE LAUNCH OF GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTES (GMTN) PROGRAMME TO ISSUE UPTO $2 BILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN QATARI RIYAL IN US MARKETS WITH MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 30 YEAR‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF DEBT NOTES OF UPTO $2 BILLION UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME WITH MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 30 YEARS

* EMTN NOTES MAY BE ISSUED IN VARIOUS CURRENCIES

* SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISE BOARD TO ESTABLISH ANY OTHER DEBT PROGRAMMES DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS UPTO LIMIT OF $1 BILLION