April 1 (Reuters) - GULF WAREHOUSING CO:

* WILL OFFER SMES IMPORTING CRITICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES FOR FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 FREE CLEARANCE AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

* TO OFFER FREE CLEARANCE AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF 3-MONTHS STARTING APRIL 1, 2020 Source: (bit.ly/39ByOiO) Further company coverage: