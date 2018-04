BRIEF-Qatar's Investment Holding Units Sign over 260 Mln Riyals Contracts

April 26 (Reuters) - INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP:

* UNITS SIGN OVER 260 MILLION RIYALS PROJECTS AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS

* DEBBAS CONTRACTING SECURES ELECTROMECHANICAL CONTRACT WORTH MORE THAN 200 MILLION RIYALS

* WATER MASTER SECURES DESIGN, SUPPLY, INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR POOLS, SPAS AND WATER TREATMENT WORTH 37 MILLION RIYALS

* CONSOLIDATED ENGINEERING SYSTEMS SECURES FIREFIGHTING SYSTEMS MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS WORTH 23 MILLION RIYALS