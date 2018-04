April 16 (Reuters) - MASRAF AL RAYAN:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 531 MILLION RIYALS, UP 4.1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS REACHED TO 62.67 BILLION RIYALS

* AS OF END-MARCH, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO, USING BASEL-III STANDARDS, REACHED 18.85 PERCENT VERSUS 19.46 PERCENT AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 Further company coverage: