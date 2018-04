April 26 (Reuters) - OOREDOO:

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 486 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 584 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOL REVENUE 7.76 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 8.04 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 CUSTOMER BASE UP 1 PERCENT TO 150.5 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR