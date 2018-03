March 23 (Reuters) - QB Net Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 23

* Says an investment limited liability partnership cut all 84.45 percent stake (10.1 million shares) in the co on March 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/27h1BN; goo.gl/5AEV1B

