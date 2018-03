March 12 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING U.S.$300 MILLION FIXED RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* PURPOSE OF TENDER OFFER IS TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING NOTES

* IN ADDITION TO PURCHASE PRICE, 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, CO TO ALSO PAY ACCRUED INTEREST IN RESPECT OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: