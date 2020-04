BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group Launches Fully Underwritten US$750 Mln Institutional Placement

April 14 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd:

* TO LIFT REGULATORY CAPITAL FROM 1.6X PCA CURRENTLY TO AROUND 1.9X

* LAUNCHES A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN US$750M INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

* PREMIUM RATE MOMENTUM AND UNDERLYING PREMIUM GROWTH ACCELERATED DURING 1Q20

* LAUNCHES A NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO US$75M

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM US$4,533M

* PLACEMENT WILL RESULT IN ABOUT 145.5 MILLION NEW SHARES BEING ISSUED, OR ABOUT 11.1% OF ISSUED CAPITAL

* 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM INCREASED BY MORE THAN 9% TO US$4,533M

* NONE OF GROUP’S RETAINED CREDIT IS TRADING DISTRESSED

* CURRENT PCA MULTIPLE INCLUDES ABOUT US$350M OF UNREALISED CREDIT SPREAD LOSSES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO UNWIND

* CAPITAL PLAN WILL POSITION QBE TO WITHSTAND A RANGE OF SEVERE ECONOMIC AND INVESTMENT MARKET DOWNSIDE SCENARIOS Source text reut.rs/34AhIRF Further company coverage: