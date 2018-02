BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group Says FY Net Loss Attributable $‍1.25​ Bln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Qbe Insurance Group Ltd:

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $‍1,249​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $844 MILLION

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $‍14,191​ MILLION VERSUS $14,395 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUM $‍12,041​ MILLION VERSUS $11,066 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $17,693 MILLION VERSUS $17,267 MILLION

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF ‍​4 AUSTRALIAN CENTS PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 COMBINED OPERATING RATIO BETWEEN 95.0 PERCENT & 97.5 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 INVESTMENT RETURN BETWEEN 2.5 PERCENT & 3.0 PERCENT

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR 2018‍​

* "REMAIN COMMITTED TO THE THREE-YEAR SHARE BUYBACK ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY 2017"